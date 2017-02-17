A mug shot of Dariyone Zamone Clark-Brown, provided by the Calhoun County Jail.
The man who opened fire on a Battle Creek officer during a traffic stop in March 2016 will be spending decades behind bars. Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown was sentenced to a maximum of 52 years in prison for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, fleeing and eluding, resisting, obstructing or assaulting an officer and driving without a license charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Feb 15
|sunshine
|29
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Lookin4bot
|7
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|iimperviious
|83
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 5
|Brenda Wellington...
|6
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan '17
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC