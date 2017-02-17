A mug shot of Dariyone Zamone Clark-Brown, provided by the Calhoun County Jail.

The man who opened fire on a Battle Creek officer during a traffic stop in March 2016 will be spending decades behind bars. Darriyone Zamone Clark-Brown was sentenced to a maximum of 52 years in prison for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, fleeing and eluding, resisting, obstructing or assaulting an officer and driving without a license charges.

