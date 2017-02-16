$245K donated in response to Kalamazo...

$245K donated in response to Kalamazoo shooting rampage

Nearly a quarter of a million dollars has been raised in response to the Kalamazoo shootings almost one year ago. The Help Now! Fund, a collaboration between the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo community foundations and the United Way, received more than $245,000 since the Feb. 20, 2016 shootings.

