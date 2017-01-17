VIDEO: man will not contest charges Thursday, January 19BATTLE CREEK...

If a picture is worth a thousand wordsa video is worth even more, in this case saving the public the cost of prosecuting Darriyone Clark-Brown of Battle Creek for trying to kill a Battle Creek Police officer. Prosecutor Dan Gilbert says the 21-year-old will not contest the seven counts against him, including attempted murder, and a number of gun felonies, even-though it could mean a prison sentence of nearly 24-years.

