Trump Tower Restaurant Chef Departs, Citing Election As One Reason For Leaving

Remember how, back in December, I urged everyone to be calm and not to blame Sixteen for being in Trump Tower ? That's still true, but the restaurant just lost its chef, in part because of the election of the great orange one. Last week, Chef Thomas Lents, the chef who spent four years at Sixteen and helped it keep two Michelin stars, announced he was departing for Detroit.

