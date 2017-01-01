Thursday Calhoun County crash victim ...

Thursday Calhoun County crash victim dies in hospital

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at midday Sunday announced that a 95-year-old man who was injured in a crash Thursday has died in the hospital. At 6 p.m. Thursday, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies were called to a personal injury accident in the area of B Drive South and Sonoma Road.

