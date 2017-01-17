Teen's night out ends in arrests

Battle Creek police say they were able to defuse a highly dangerous situation when they tried to stop a car filled with teens that had been driving recklessly early this morning on the city's north side. The rental car initially fled from the officers but hit a curb at Oaklawn Avenue and Howland St. at 12:30 a.m. The driver made a run for it but was quickly captured.

