Suspects still at large in Battle Creek shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich,- A man is suffering from serious injuries after he was shot in Battle Creek early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as a man in his 30's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC