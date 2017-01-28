Students arrested for handing out copies of the Constitution
In one of the more absurd acts of fascist behavior imaginable, students at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan were actually arrested for handing out copies of the without first asking the administrators for permission to do so. Unsurprisingly, the students were members of the Young Americans for Liberty chapter of their college, which has a history of standing up for individual liberty and free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC