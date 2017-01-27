Police Looking For Truck Involved In Highway Fatality

A man helping a friend who ran out of gas lost his life on I-94 in west Michigan Friday morning. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells WKZO the 49-year-old Battle Creek area man was putting gas into the car on eastbound I-94 near Galesburg when he was hit and killed by a semi-truck and the driver kept going.

