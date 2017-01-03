News of the Weird
Bloomberg News reported in December on Hastens' use of superior construction materials such as pure steel springs, pine, multiple layers of flax, horsehair lining , and cotton covered by flame-retardant wool batting. With a 25-year guarantee, an eight-hour-a-day sleep habit works out to $2 an hour.
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Dec 29
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 24
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
