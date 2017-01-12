NEWS Auto show visitors can shop for jobs as well as cars in Detroit

At the 2013 North American International Auto Show, supplier Denso Corp. announced it would invest $750 million in the United States and add 1,200 jobs - including 266 jobs at its in-house plastics processing facility in Battle Creek, Mich. At Denso Michigan Manufacturing Inc. in Battle Creek, that increase beyond the original plans included an additional $37 million and another 125 jobs for its thermal management unit, which was announced in June.

