NEWS Auto show visitors can shop for ...

NEWS Auto show visitors can shop for jobs as well as cars in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Plastics News

At the 2013 North American International Auto Show, supplier Denso Corp. announced it would invest $750 million in the United States and add 1,200 jobs - including 266 jobs at its in-house plastics processing facility in Battle Creek, Mich. At Denso Michigan Manufacturing Inc. in Battle Creek, that increase beyond the original plans included an additional $37 million and another 125 jobs for its thermal management unit, which was announced in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13) Wed extra large 6
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Wed blue balls 82
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Jan 8 preacher tom 3
News First lady to laud school counselors in final p... Jan 4 Dr Wu 1
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) Dec 27 retired 3
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec 13 Snoopymjc53 424
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Dec '16 Doc Ellis 6
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC