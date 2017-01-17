Michigan woman's finger left hanging by thread by her dog
Rescue dog leaves owner's finger hanging on by a fleshy thread after tearing through and crunching the bone as she battled to open his jaw to unclamp a cat he had killed in anger Alexandra Ross, 22, was bitten by her three-year-old pit bull, Aries, after trying to find him a new owner in December. The dog, which had been under her care for two months, had struggled to settle in with her other canine.
