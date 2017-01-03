Michelle Obama Will Give Her Final Remarks as First Lady. This Is Who She'll Honor
First Lady Michelle Obama speaks following a screening of the movie, "Hidden Figures," in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House on Dec. 15, 2016. Michelle Obama will honor the school counselor of the year on Friday, dedicating her final public remarks as first lady to an issue she has championed during her tenure in the White House .
