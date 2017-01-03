Major Crime Task Force joins search f...

Major Crime Task Force joins search for missing man Tuesday, January 3

Police are seeking information that may help them locate 28-year-old Robert Jason Barroso of Battle Creek after his vehicle was found on Monday. Barroso is described as 5'10" and 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

