Major Crime Task Force joins search for missing man Tuesday, January 3
Police are seeking information that may help them locate 28-year-old Robert Jason Barroso of Battle Creek after his vehicle was found on Monday. Barroso is described as 5'10" and 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
