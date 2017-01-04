Macya s to close 68 stores, including...

Macya s to close 68 stores, including Battle Creek location

According to Business Insider, the store at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek will be closing in the spring of 2017. Also closing in Michigan are stores in Harper Woods, Lansing and Westland, Michigan.

