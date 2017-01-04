Macya s to close 68 stores, including Battle Creek location
According to Business Insider, the store at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek will be closing in the spring of 2017. Also closing in Michigan are stores in Harper Woods, Lansing and Westland, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Wed
|Dr Wu
|1
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Dec 29
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 24
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC