Lakeview Square Mall will work to fill space left by Macy's
The owners of Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek say they will work hard to find new businesses to take up a major chunk of space that will be left vacant after Macy's closes there this year. A spokeswoman for GK Development, the Illinois-based company that bought the mall early last year with plans to reinvigorate it, said in an email that it is "looking at multiple scenarios to bring Lakeview Square Mall to full use."
