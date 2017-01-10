January 17th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of TreeHouse ...

January 17th Deadline in Lawsuit for ...

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on January 17, 2017 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations by TreeHouse Foods Inc. Investors who purchased shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1 779 - 1554.

