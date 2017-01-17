Hair raising video may have sealed the suspect's fate in the case.
If a picture is worth a thousand wordsa video is worth even more, in this case saving the public the cost of prosecuting Darriyone Clark-Brown of Battle Creek for trying to kill a Battle Creek Police officer. Prosecutor Dan Gilbert says the 21-year-old will not contest the seven counts against him, including attempted murder, and a number of gun felonies, even-though it could mean a prison sentence of nearly 24-years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC