Friend watches as act of kindness turns deadly
A man filing a friend's gas tank on the side of the road was killed by a semi-truck that just kept on going. Friday, the brother of Todd Hodgkinson who told 24 Hour News 8 that his brother was the kind of guy who would do whatever he could to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC