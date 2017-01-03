First lady to recognize school counselor of the year
When Michelle Obama helps recognize the school counselor of the year later this week, it will also mark her final White House event as first lady, aides said Tuesday. Mrs. Obama has presided over a White House ceremony each January since 2015 honoring school counselors, who she says are often the "deciding factor" in whether a student attends college.
