Firekeepers Casino begins construction on restaurant and food pantry
Having completed a detailed approval phase, construction crews are moving ahead on FireKeepers Casino's unique casino community investment, The Fire Hub, restaurant and food pantry in Battle Creek. Menu design, hiring and general planning at the historic Fire Station # 4 are also moving forward, with a targeted grand opening planned for spring 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Wed
|Dr Wu
|1
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Dec 29
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 24
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC