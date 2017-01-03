Drug related death investigated

The frozen body of an apparent heroin overdose victim was found late Wednesday night dumped along 5th Street at a business park in Springfield. Since then an autopsy has been ordered and a 35-year-old from Battle Creek has been taken into custody after police went through a home at 220 Eldred looking for evidence.

