Drug related death investigated
The frozen body of an apparent heroin overdose victim was found late Wednesday night dumped along 5th Street at a business park in Springfield. Since then an autopsy has been ordered and a 35-year-old from Battle Creek has been taken into custody after police went through a home at 220 Eldred looking for evidence.
