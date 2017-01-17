College students handing out Constitutions get arrested
In a lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday, students at Kellogg Community College, a small public college located in Battle Creek, Mich., claim their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested and forced to spend a night in county jail for refusing to stop handing out pocket Constitutions on school grounds in September 2016.
