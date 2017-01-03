Body of missing man found, suspect in custodySunday, January 8The...
The body of a missing Battle Creek man, believed to be 28-year-old Robert Borosso II has been found in Lee Township, apparently after investigators were led to the location by the suspect in the case. The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force is still waiting for an autopsy to be performed, and the identity to be verified before its made official.
