Body found not that of missing man, police say
Authorities don't know the identity of the man whose body was found in Springfield last night, but they do know who the man is not: Robert Barroso, who was reported missing earlier this week. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is investigating a body that was located in the city of Springfield at approximately 11:45 p.m. Jan. 4. Deputies were called to a report of a dead body of a white man lying on the edge of 5th Street near 30th Street, according to a news release from the department.
