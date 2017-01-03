Body found not that of missing man, p...

Body found not that of missing man, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Authorities don't know the identity of the man whose body was found in Springfield last night, but they do know who the man is not: Robert Barroso, who was reported missing earlier this week. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is investigating a body that was located in the city of Springfield at approximately 11:45 p.m. Jan. 4. Deputies were called to a report of a dead body of a white man lying on the edge of 5th Street near 30th Street, according to a news release from the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First lady to laud school counselors in final p... Wed Dr Wu 1
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Dec 29 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) Dec 27 retired 3
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Dec 24 Lacy 78
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec 13 Snoopymjc53 424
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Dec '16 Doc Ellis 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch Nov '16 Sister 2
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC