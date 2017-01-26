Battle Creek's largest employer says employee health center was needed
Saying onsite access and coordinated healthcare is needed at its facilities in the United States, global automotive industry supplier Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc. hosted a dedication ceremony Thursday for its new Denso Family Health Center. Denso says the facility, at its North Logistics Center at 4909 Wayne Road in Battle Creek, strengthens its commitment to the health and wellness of its employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC