Battle Creek's largest employer says employee health center was needed

Saying onsite access and coordinated healthcare is needed at its facilities in the United States, global automotive industry supplier Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc. hosted a dedication ceremony Thursday for its new Denso Family Health Center. Denso says the facility, at its North Logistics Center at 4909 Wayne Road in Battle Creek, strengthens its commitment to the health and wellness of its employees.

