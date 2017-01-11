Battle Creek educator honored at the White HouseMonday, January...

Battle Creek educator honored at the ...

Battle Creek educator honored at the White House

WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Michelle Obama's last public appearance Friday was actually an event to salute Battle Creek Guidance Counselor Terri Tchorzynski, who was named School Counselor of the Year 2017. But most of the coverage it received focused on the fact that it was Mrs. Obama's last event.

