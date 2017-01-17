Battle Creek beer benefits Binder Park Zoo
Arcadia Brewery Company in Battle Creek, Michigan, will host "Drink One Down for Your Town" Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to raise proceeds for Binder Park Zoo.
