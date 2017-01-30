Authorities identify Battle Creek man killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash

Authorities have identified the man who was killed early Friday morning while refilling a stranded friend's gas tank on I-94 as Todd George Hodgkinson, 49, of Battle Creek. Hodgkinson was killed at about 3 a.m., hit on eastbound I-94 as he helped a friend whose vehicle had run out of gas, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Matyas said.

