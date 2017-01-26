Assault on Battle Creek's big box stores Wednesday, January 25
An alleged arsonist suspected of lighting fires and committing retail fraud in the Harper Village area near Battle Creek is in custody today, awaiting formal arraignment. The attack began in the Meijer parking lot late Monday night when Emmett Township Public Safety says they got a report of a man sticking a rag into the gas tank of a vehicle and setting it on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
