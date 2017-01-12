Alleged drug dealer could get life if convicted
A Battle Creek man with four previous drug convictions could get up to life after dumping an overdose victim in the snow and cold where he was later found dead. The victim, 43-year old Michael Newman of Dowling was found dead along 5th Avenue last Wednesday in a business park just off 30th Street in Springfield, where police claim he had been left after overdosing at Finch's place on Eldred Street.
