2 arrested on several felony charges following Kalamazoo drug bust
Two people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapon felony charges after law enforcement in Kalamazoo searched their home Thursday. Law enforcement officials say they received numerous complaints of drug activity and violence in the neighborhood and obtained a search warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
