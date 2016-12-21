Zoo in Battle Creek welcomes 2 Mexican gray wolves
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, a Mexican gray wolf runs around his enclosure during a media preview event to see the wolves at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Mich. The wolves will be introduced to the public for the first time on Dec. 16, the opening night of ZooLights.
