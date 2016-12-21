Trail fundraiser aims to finish South Haven to Battle Creek connection
A $5.5 million, 13-mile addition to the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail will connect a stretch of non-motorized highway from South Haven to Battle Creek. Funding needed for engineering, right-of-way acquisition, maintenance endowment and construction is the focus of a campaign by the Parks Foundation of Kalamazoo County .
