This is the most popular TV show set in Michigan
Even after being cancelled 13 episodes in, the short-lived CBS crime fighting show Battle Creek is still the most popular TV show that is set in Michigan - which tells us that we need more TV shows set in Michigan. TV Guide made one of those fancy lists that tells you what the most popular TV show in each state is because why the hell not? Turns out, Battle Creek , the cancelled show about a cop and an FBI agent fighting crime in Battle Creek, MI is the most popular, which is kind of sad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec 2
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 29
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Robin Buonodono
|28
|Tresa Vaughn (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Boytoy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC