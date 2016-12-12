This is the most popular TV show set in Michigan

Even after being cancelled 13 episodes in, the short-lived CBS crime fighting show Battle Creek is still the most popular TV show that is set in Michigan - which tells us that we need more TV shows set in Michigan. TV Guide made one of those fancy lists that tells you what the most popular TV show in each state is because why the hell not? Turns out, Battle Creek , the cancelled show about a cop and an FBI agent fighting crime in Battle Creek, MI is the most popular, which is kind of sad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.