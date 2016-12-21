Police test for Carfentanyl in Battle Creek
Battle Creek Police say they think they have found a source of the drugs responsible for a spike in recent overdoses and they believe its carfentanyl. That's the elephant tranquilizer that was blamed for an epidemic of overdoses and deaths in Cincinnati earlier this year.
