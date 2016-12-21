Police investigate road rage shooting along I-94
A man who allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident along Interstate 94 is sitting in the Calhoun County Jail. Battle Creek police aren't saying what touched off the confrontation but they say it turned violent when both cars pulled off the Interstate at the Beckley Road exit near Capital Avenue.
