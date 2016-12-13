Old fire station transforms into new, tasty hub in Battle Creek
FireKeepers Casino Hotel is excited to announce a new initiative, with the symbol for the project being a Hub, as there are many positive spokes surrounding this location. A formal name and logo will be announced in the near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec 2
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 29
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Robin Buonodono
|28
|Tresa Vaughn (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Boytoy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC