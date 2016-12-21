Man robs store, forces woman into car, which crashes in front of a trooper

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man is in jail Tuesday, accused of robbing a store clerk at gunpoint and forcing a woman in the parking lot to drive him away. At 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Tali's Market at the corner of Ravine and Nichols roads, according to a news release from the department.

