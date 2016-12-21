LARA Summarily Suspends Calhoun County Family Child Care Home Certificate of Registration

December 9, 2016 - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs , Bureau of Community and Health Systems , issued an order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the child care certificate of registration of Calhoun County family child care home provider, Debra Johnson, Registration #DF130295758, at 127 Candlewood Lane, Battle Creek, MI 49014. This action resulted from a recent investigation of a complaint of the family child care home.

