LARA Summarily Suspends Calhoun County Family Child Care Home Certificate of Registration
December 9, 2016 - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs , Bureau of Community and Health Systems , issued an order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the child care certificate of registration of Calhoun County family child care home provider, Debra Johnson, Registration #DF130295758, at 127 Candlewood Lane, Battle Creek, MI 49014. This action resulted from a recent investigation of a complaint of the family child care home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec 2
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 29
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Robin Buonodono
|28
|Tresa Vaughn (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Boytoy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC