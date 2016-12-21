'I can't get up without my walker': B...

'I can't get up without my walker': Black disabled man...

Police in Battle Creek, Michigan have opened an investigation after a video circulated of a man being brutally arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, WZZM 13 reports . The victim of the abuse is 28-year-old Dawan Gordon, a black man described as paraplegic in reporting from the Free Thought Project.

