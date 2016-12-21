How breakfast cereal got its sugar fix

How breakfast cereal got its sugar fix

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Globe and Mail

In his new book The Case Against Sugar, author Gary Taubes chronicles the sweetening of morning meals throughout the 20th century, from the introduction of Ranger Joe to Kellogg's eventual candification The dried-cereal industry had its roots in Battle Creek, Michigan, and the health-food movement of the late nineteenth century. The pioneers were John Harvey Kellogg, a physician who was a follower of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and his competitor and former patient, C. W. Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) 1 hr retired 3
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Dec 24 Lacy 78
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec 13 Snoopymjc53 424
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Dec 2 Doc Ellis 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch Nov 29 Sister 2
Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ... Oct '16 Gdog8511 1
Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10) Oct '16 Robin Buonodono 28
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC