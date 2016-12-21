How breakfast cereal got its sugar fix

In his new book The Case Against Sugar, author Gary Taubes chronicles the sweetening of morning meals throughout the 20th century, from the introduction of Ranger Joe to Kellogg's eventual candification The dried-cereal industry had its roots in Battle Creek, Michigan, and the health-food movement of the late nineteenth century. The pioneers were John Harvey Kellogg, a physician who was a follower of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and his competitor and former patient, C. W. Post.

