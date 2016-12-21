How breakfast cereal got its sugar fix
In his new book The Case Against Sugar, author Gary Taubes chronicles the sweetening of morning meals throughout the 20th century, from the introduction of Ranger Joe to Kellogg's eventual candification The dried-cereal industry had its roots in Battle Creek, Michigan, and the health-food movement of the late nineteenth century. The pioneers were John Harvey Kellogg, a physician who was a follower of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and his competitor and former patient, C. W. Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|retired
|3
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 24
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec 2
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 29
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Robin Buonodono
|28
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC