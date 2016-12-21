Holiday fire kills pet Monday, December 26
A Christmas day fire in Battle Creek has prompted officials there to remind homeowners that they may want to use some of that Christmas bonus from work, or from gift returns to make sure their homes have adequate smoke detectors. Firefighters were able to quickly douse a blaze that started in the basement of a home at 335 North McKinley early Christmas morning.
