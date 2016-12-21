Don't Touch That Dial

Don't Touch That Dial

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: NewsBlaze

Boxtops and radios went hand-in-hand. If you were a kid in the 1940s and 50s, you probably mailed in your share of boxtops to that well-remembered address in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) Tue retired 3
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Dec 24 Lacy 78
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec 13 Snoopymjc53 424
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Dec 2 Doc Ellis 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch Nov 29 Sister 2
Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ... Oct '16 Gdog8511 1
Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10) Oct '16 Robin Buonodono 28
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC