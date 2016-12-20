Can police officers shoot your dog? F...

Can police officers shoot your dog? Federal ruling says 'yes'

If your dog barks, or even moves, when a police officer searches your home, a federal-court ruling says that police are authorized to shoot it. The ruling stems from a recent case in which police in Battle Creek, Michigan, shot two pit bulls while searching a home for evidence of drugs in 2013, Fox 31 out of Denver is reporting.

