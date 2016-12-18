Battle Creek firefighter hurt battling house fire with $35,000 damage
At 5:23 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire at 109 Oneita St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy fire and smoke showing from the main floor of the structure.
