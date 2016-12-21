40 to 70 jobs to be lost at Post cereal plant in Battle Creek
The impact of cereal production cuts at Post Holdings Inc.'s operation in Battle Creek may not be as severe as anticipated, according to a Cereal City economic development official. "The total job number that will be affected will be anywhere from 40 to 70," said Joe Sobieralski, chief executive officer of Battle Creek Unlimited.
