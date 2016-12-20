30 year old mystery closed with a DNA sample
The family of a Battle Creek man who went missing three decades ago now know his fate. The disappearance of troubled army vet Charles Cornell remained a mystery because of an oversite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|retired
|3
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 24
|Lacy
|78
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec 2
|Doc Ellis
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Sister
|2
|Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ...
|Oct '16
|Gdog8511
|1
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC