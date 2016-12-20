2017 could be big year for trials in ...

2017 could be big year for trials in Kalamazoo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says he is glad to see 2016 end, and he hopes 2017 begins with a win in the Cotton Bowl, but it will be a while before he is done dealing with the leftovers from this violent year. 2016 was an unprecedented year for homicides in Kalamazoo County and Getting says many of those cases will come to trial this coming year, including the two big cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Dec 29 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) Dec 27 retired 3
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Dec 24 Lacy 78
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec 13 Snoopymjc53 424
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Dec 2 Doc Ellis 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch Nov '16 Sister 2
Anyone know what happened by 100 block of east ... Oct '16 Gdog8511 1
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC