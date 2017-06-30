Why the Senate's plan to replace Obamacare hurts Louisiana worse than any other state

Jessica Michot, center, left and Angela Lorio, center right, speak in favor of the benefits of Medicaid as Parents, children and healthcare providers gather at the Baton Rouge office of Sen. Bill Cassidy to urge him and other senators to avoid cuts to Medicaid. Parents, children and healthcare providers hold signs and gather in the atrium at the Baton Rouge office of Sen. Bill Cassidy to urge him and other senators to avoid cuts to Medicaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.